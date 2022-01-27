Party Hunt App is here to help you discover the best parties happening in Goa

Choose from approximately 150 different party places based on your preferences!

Goa is a popular tourist destination all year because of its famed nightlife. You can’t say you’ve seen Goa unless you’ve been to the best party locations. Goa will not disappoint you, whether you wish to relax at a beach cottage or attend the nightclubs. There is an unending list of party spots in Goa that draw visitors with trance music, hippy vibes, and a wild atmosphere that you won’t find in any other city’s nightlife.

In addition to nightclubs, pubs, lounges, and beach parties, Goa is known for its flashy casinos, where you can change your luck in an instant. However, finding the right party place is quite a task for party animals as there are so many options available. For discovering the happening party destinations in Goa, Party Hunt is the best app for finding the right kind of party for a great celebration & memorable night.

From our app menu, users can find all of Goa’s hottest parties and events. Our users can now learn about all the interesting places to visit, choose their favorites, and celebrate. We have approximately a hundred parties on board (and counting). Party Hunt has assisted 95,000 partygoers in locating their favorite hangout spots and making the most of their trip to Goa. We have over 35,000 parties with 1000+ venues listed.

What is the procedure for Party Hunt?

People have various tastes, and Party Hunt bridges the gap between not knowing where to go and having the time of your life. Our users select a date, and then a list of parties for that date is provided. In our app, we include a wide variety of celebrations. You name it, and it’s there, from Bollywood-themed nights to EDM parties. We now have a Map feature to help you find local gigs. Our users may view the distance between the party and their location, as well as the gig’s ratings, to make an informed selection.

Safety is the priority of Party Hunt

We need COVID safe locations now more than ever as the Omicron version of the COVID-19 virus spreads fast in India. For a fun and safe experience for our huge number of users, the listed parties on our app follow strict COVID safety regulations. The majority of the locations on our list have sponsors who assure social separation, vaccination checks, and proper masking. All the staff at the location is double vaccinated and even the party lovers are only allowed if they are vaccinated. The staff members follow certain rules to check the authenticity of the vaccination of a person at the location.

As the safety of the customers is the priority, at a time only 40-50 people are allowed at the party. Even we follow all the night curfews rules so the party starts around 5 PM and gets wrapped up at 10 PM daily.

Party Hunt is a secure, easy, and quick software for Goa visitors who want to make the most of their vacation.

