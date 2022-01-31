Party Petals inaugurated its flagship store at Selaiyur, Tambaram

Chennai, 31, January 2022: The most preferred and celebrated brand, Party Petals opened its flagship store at Selaiyur near Tambaram. The store was inaugurated in the august presence of prominent guests and customers. The founder of the brand Mrs Jeeva K inaugurated the store formally by cutting the ribbon. Party Petals has created a niche for itself in the TN market. The inauguration of the store will help customers choose from the wide range of imitation jewellery for rent, fashionable flower arrangements along satisfaction with them.

x

Established in the year 2014 Party Petals engaged in wedding flower arrangements and jewellery rental services. Our range of products encompasses stunning antique, brass, matte finish and American Diamond (AD) bridal jewellery designs. The best of best designs are highly appreciated by customers over the years for the product’s elegant designs, trendy patterns and superior quality. The store is located at Mahalakshmi Nagar on Tambaram – Velachery main road. The store caters to a wide range of fashion jewellery and flower arrangements for the brides-to-be.

Speaking on the occasion Jeeva K, Founder, Party Petals said that “Party Petals as a brand is known for its trust and range of designs to choose. With a vision to succeed in the business landscape and a deeper commitment to offering best-in-class quality products to customers, we are pleased to announce the launch of our flagship store. We are positive that this new store holds great potential and will be a preferred fashion jewellery destination for the brides-to-be.”

Further speaking she said that “Jewels has been a status symbol more than a fashion statement. Women have decorated themselves with the best jewellery styles for centuries. Jewels are not just an ornament, it is more than that. It defines the status, style, culture, civilisation and more. A wedding is a special occasion, hence it is essential to invest money and time in choosing the perfect set of jewellery to enhance the bride’s look and to define her personality. Antique, matte and AD have been the desired fashion designs for weddings. Today world seeks style, grace and dignity which are attributes of confident and modern women. Party Petals is here to make a difference in the segment and add value to the wedding occasion. Simply to say, value is not quantified with money but with style, fashion and quality which is offered under one roof, the Party Petals.

x

Store location: – PARTY PETALS, NO. 1 PANJABEKESAN STREET, CHITLAPAKKAM MAIN ROAD, MAHALAKSHMI NAGAR, SELAIYUR, CHENNAI – 600073

Face book: Party Petals

Instagram: Party_Petals2014

For more information, please contact:

Party Petals, Chennai

Jeeva Krishna Moorthy – 9940175784