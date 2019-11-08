Patient Education Programme (PEP) TALK BY DR. V. MOHAN

As part of its Patient Education Programme (PEP), Neuberg Diagnostics Private Limited, the fastest growing healthcare start-up in India which ranks among the top 4 diagnostic service providers in the country, is organising a PEP Talk by Dr. V. Mohan, Chairman & Chief of Diabetology, Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre. Dr. Mohan would be speaking on what’s new in preventing and combating diabetes.

The date, time and venue details are as follows…

DAY & DATE : Saturday, November 16, 2019

TIME : 5:00 P.M. – 6:30 P.M.

VENUE : Neuberg Ehrlich Laboratory,

Academic Hall (2nd Floor),

No. 46 & 48, Masilamani Road, Balaji Nagar, Royapettah,

Chennai – 600 014.

Dr. V. Mohan needs no introduction. In addition to being the Chairman & Chief of Diabetology at Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre, he is also the President and Director at the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation in Chennai. Dr. Mohan has been delivering care to patients with diabetes across the country through its centres and through tele-medicine. He has trained thousands of diabetologists in India and other developing countries. He also has contributed to scientific research on diabetes and serves on various national and international bodies in his field of specialisation. Several prestigious awards have been conferred on Dr. Mohan, including the Padma Shri by the Government of India for his accomplishments in the field of diabetology. In 2018, he received the Harold Rifkin Distinguished International Service in the Cause of Diabetes Award from the American Diabetes Association. He is also a recipient of the Dr. B. C. Roy Award of the Medical Council of India.

The PEP Talk is open for all. To attend the session, one needs to call up Neuberg Diagnostics at +91 44 4141 2222 and register. The first 100 registrations will get a free Hba1c test at Neuberg Ehrlich Laboratory.