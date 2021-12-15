PAWS NY Joins the 2022 United Airlines NYC Half as a Charity Partner

Pets Are Wonderful Support (PAWS) NY was named an Official Charity Partner for the 2022 United Airlines NYC Half. The race, which will take place on Sunday, March 20, 2022, will give runners the opportunity to pass by many of New York City’s most popular sights, including Brooklyn’s Grand Army Plaza, the United Nations, Grand Central Terminal, Times Square, and Central Park.

“We are thrilled to once again partner with the United Airlines NYC Half, which gives PAWS NY the ability to raise funds and awareness to help us support vulnerable New Yorkers as they care for their animal companions,” said Rachel Herman, Founder and Executive Director of the organization. “We look forward to having a dedicated team of runners take on the United Airlines NYC Half on behalf of our organization—training, preparing, and ultimately completing the 13.1-mile race for a cause that is both meaningful and close to each and every one of them.”

The mission of PAWS NY is to help New York City residents who are most at-risk of losing their pets due to physical and financial obstacles they face, with particular emphasis on low-income seniors and individuals suffering from illness or disability. The organization’s programs and volunteers provide support to help keep pets in their homes with the people who love them and out of the shelter system. PAWS NY will participate in the United Airlines NYC Half Charity Partner Program, along with 15 runners who will participate in the Half Marathon on Sunday, March 20, 2022. These runners will commit to raising critical funds on behalf of the organization, allowing PAWS NY to continue to help clients overcome the physical and financial limitations they face caring for their animal companions.

At the 2019 United Airlines NYC Half, over 3,000 runners raised more than $5 million for charity. That number includes a mix of runners who gained entry through one of more than 150 Official Charity Partners, and runners who used their own entry and raised funds for either an Official Charity Partner or another charity of their choice.

“We are proud to welcome PAWS NY as an official charity partner of the 2022 United Airlines NYC Half,” said Christine Burke, senior vice president of strategic partnerships and runner products for New York Road Runners. “Our charity partners are an integral part of the United Airlines NYC Half and provide thousands of runners dedicated to making a difference in the lives of those in need an opportunity to add meaning to their miles.”