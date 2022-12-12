Paxes the corporate travel booking platform primed for a pan-India launch

Mumbai: December 12, 2022: Paxes, a SAAS based platform for corporates and travel management companies (“TMCs”) to upgrade their business travel experience, has announced that they are primed for a pan-India launch after their beta phase roll-out. The platform is an offering of TBO Tek Limited, one of the leading global travel distribution platforms connecting 100,000 travel buyers with a millions of suppliers over 110 countries. TBO has introduced Paxes as a purpose-built platform for TMC’s powered corporate travel. The platform has been utilized and acknowledged by some of the leading corporates fulfilled by Paxes network TMC’s who welcomed digitization as the only way of corporate travel program management going forward.

The SAAS-based platform enables corporations and TMCs to manage business travel globally and is a mobile-first corporate travel automation and self-booking solution focused on the business travel market. It offers TMCs the entire gambit of functionalities including corporate profiling, implementation, inventory type and form of payments. The platform provides for multiple invoice profiles and also helps corporates and TMCs undertake return on investment calculations. Additionally, Paxes allows users to create dynamic custom fields for granular reporting and analyse expenses through the spend analyser.