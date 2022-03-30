PayMe India issues over 1 lakh+ policies through collaboration with Insurance Broking & Risk Management Firm Marsh

New Delhi, 30th March 2022: Indian fintech magnet PayMe India, an RBI registered NBFC, has created ripples in the industry by selling over 1 lakh+ policies. The company announced its collaboration with Marsh – the global leader in insurance broking & risk management for achieving the spectacular feat. PayMe India’s collaboration with Marsh allowed the platform users to address lending & insurance concerns without the corresponding tediousness.

The alliance between PayMe India and Marsh has largely benefited the end consumers, especially due to the pandemic. Besides getting an instant loan with PayMe India, customers also had the added advantage of personal accidental insurance of over Rs.1 lakh. With Marsh as a partner, PayMe India has issued over 1.15 lakh accidental insurance policies through its platform within a period of six months. The seamless integration of AI & fintech has streamlined the lending process with no inherent hiccups.

“At PayMe India, we have always intended to simplify financing for our employed consumers. We are pleased to collaborate with a global leading insurance company like Marsh. This collaboration is important to the success of our joint vision of building wise enterprises. We look forward to achieving new accomplishments with this partnership. We would also like to thank the team at Marsh for their incredible support in simplifying the tech adaptation process,” – Mahesh Shukla, founder & CEO of PayMe India, said in a statement.

PayMe India’s move to join hands with Marsh is expected to set the trend for new-age fintech companies in India. The association of the two companies brings the best of fintech and digital transformation, thanks to Marsh’s global credibility. Applying for an instant loan on PayMe India is relatively easy, and with personal accidental insurance in the offering, the company’s lending services are expected to rise in popularity. PayMe India continues to lead the fintech sector as the fastest-growing credit-line app in India.