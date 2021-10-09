PayNearby’s view on RBI raising transaction limit to Rs. 5 lakh

“IMPS started with Rs 5 lakh limit but the limit was reduced to Rs 2 lakh because of delayed settlement on next day as the beneficiary bank would suffer float loss. Now that there are multiple IMPS settlements in a day, RBI’s move will help people using NEFT for transactions over Rs 2 lakh, move to IMPS because NEFT transactions still takes half an hour. While largely P2P transactions were taking place on IMPS the increase in limit may result in lot of B2B payments gaining speed too. We can see RBI unifying and optimising the payment infrastructure limits appropriately with the increase in the limit of various payment platforms and hope the Domestic Remittance limit for poor will also be revised from the year 2011 limit of 25,000 to 50,000 now to catch up with inflation.” – Anand Kumar Bajaj, MD & CEO, PayNearby
Related Articles
Launch of ‘Airtel Safe Pay’ – India’s safest way to pay digitally
Hyderabad: To protect Airtel customers from the growing incidents of online payment frauds, Airtel Payments Bank today launched ‘Airtel Safe Pay’ – India’s safest mode for making digital payments. With ‘Airtel Safe Pay’, Airtel customers […]
26% schools have downsized staff while 62% did not deduct any salaries, finds ISFC survey
New Delhi: Only 5.28% of schools have opened so far in India as 81.24% of them will partially open by January 2021, finds a survey-based study by Indian School Finance Company (ISFC). With a sample […]
Adani Transmission to acquire Warora-Kurnool Transmission from Essel for an enterprise value of Rs. 3,370 Cr
Adani Transmission Limited (ATL),India’s largest private sector power transmission and retail distribution company, has signed definitive agreements with Essel Infra Projects Limited (EIL) for the acquisition of Warora-Kurnool Transmission Limited (WKTL). ATL’s acquisition values the […]