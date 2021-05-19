PayPoint takes COVID-19 health insurance policy to its customers in India’s unserved rural areas

Mumbai: PayPoint India, a last-mile distributor of Financial Services, rolls out Covid-19 health insurance policy for its customers in the under-served regions of India, including rural areas. The protection plan covers hospitalization expenses up to Rs 2 lakhs at a nominal premium of Rs 799.

PayPoint, which has more than 60,000 retail stores across India, and Go Digit General Insurance have joined hands to deepen insurance penetration and enhance access to coronavirus protection cover for rural families. Customers will be guided about the policy features by PayPoint to ensure that they fully understand the product and its benefits.

Ketan Doshi, Managing Director of PayPoint India, said, “When the country is going through tough times, more than 80% of people in urban India and 85% in rural India do not have any health expenditure coverage. There are a lot of rejections or deductions in claims settlements for Covid-19, and medical inflation is making treatments unaffordable. This dedicated cover for coronavirus would secure our customers from financial impact due to hospitalization in such a scenario.”

Premium and Benefits:

With premium rates starting as low as Rs. 487, the coronavirus insurance policy offers the benefit of a minimum of Rs. 1 lakh, post 24-hour ICU or HDU hospitalization. Available at PayPoint stores across India, this master policy offers options of choosing a sum insured of Rs 1 lakh or Rs 2 lakh for individuals up to 65years of age.

The insurance covers pre-hospitalization expenses for up to 30 days, post-hospitalisation expenses up to 60 days, road ambulance charges (1 percent of your chosen sum insured – up toRs 5,000).Notonly this, the cover which has a waiting period of only 15 days from the payment of premium does not have any cap on Room Rent or ICU charges, unlike other medical policies.

A policyholder can avail of cashless claims by displaying the e-health card at the network hospitals.Under this policy, customers can cover themselves and their spouse and children for one year, thereby ensuring a protective financial shield for the whole family.