Paytm becomes India’s largest platform for booking LPG cylinders

India’s home-grown digital financial services platform Paytm has become the largest enabler of LPG cylinder bookings in the country. The company today announced that within a year of launching this service, it has registered over 5 million bookings.

Paytm started ‘Book a Cylinder’ facility last year by partnering with HP Gas, followed by Indian Oil’s Indane. The tie-up with Bharat Gas was announced in May this year. The platform is witnessing a high number of repeat customers, because of its hassle-free & simple booking process. All that a user needs to do is go to ‘Book a Cylinder’ tab, select his gas provider, enter LPG ID/mobile no./consumer no. and then make the payment. The cylinder is delivered to the registered address by the nearest gas agency.

Narendra Yadav, Vice President at Paytm said, “LPG cylinder is one of the largest utility categories in the country, covering all socio-economic classes & geographical regions. This is a high-priority category for us and one of the key drivers towards achieving our goal of digitization of all essential services. We are working to cross the benchmark of 10 million bookings by the end of this financial year.”

Utility payments have been a major focus area for Paytm, where it is a market leader in several categories such as electricity, piped gas, water, etc. The company is ramping up its partnerships across the board to provide a comprehensive list of all service providers across the country.