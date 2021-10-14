Paytm brings Digilocker to its Mini App Store

Mumbai: India’s leading digital ecosystem for consumers and merchants, Paytm has announced that it has onboarded Digilocker to its Mini App Store. With this, Paytm users will be able to save and access their digital documents in a safe and secure manner.

DigiLocker is a secure cloud-based platform for storage, sharing, and digital verification of documents & certificates, provided by MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and Information technology) under Digital India Corporation (DIC). Some of the most popular use cases for DigiLocker are accessing Driving License and Vehicle Registration Certificate, Aadhar Card, Mark Sheets among others. Users can also utilise Digilocker documents for self KYC and video KYC with telecom operators, online share trading platforms, and other fintech platforms as required. DigiLocker documents are legally recognized on par with original documents, as per the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Users can access their DigiLocker within the Paytm app to retrieve, add, save/store and even receive verified electronic copies of documents from registered organizations directly into individual lockers eliminating the need to carry physical documents. Users who have booked COVID-19 Vaccines through Paytm can add their Vaccine Certificates with one click to Digilocker.

To view and access the documents users can go to the profile section under ‘Your Documents’ on the Paytm App. DigiLocker documents once added on Paytm can be accessed by users even when they are in low connectivity zones or offline.

The Mini App store was launched on the Paytm app to make it a space for developers and businesses to launch their apps and leverage Paytm’s user base. Today, it houses several businesses that use Paytm’s reach to grow their user base, reach out to consumers, enable their existing users to access services easily, and more. Through the Mini App Store on the Paytm app, users can book a cab, order food, book doctor’s appointments or order medicines, health supplements, purchase travel & entertainment tickets, and book slots for COVID vaccinations.

Paytm spokesperson said, “We are excited to bring the Digilocker functionality to the Paytm App. Millions of users who open the Paytm app for vaccine booking, travel, FASTag, insurance, KYC, and many other use cases, will be elated to have the DigiLocker functionality which will enable convenience and easy access to important documents.”

MeitY spokesperson said, “DigiLocker’s aim, aligned with the Digital India mission, is to provide to all Indian citizens a digital platform for paperless services. Our partnership with Paytm Mini App will extend DigiLocker’s services to Paytm’s users, who can access important documents like Aadhar, Driving License, and more at one place, and exclude the need to carry all paper documents with them.”