Paytm brings lightning fast UPI payments that never fail

Mumbai: India’s homegrown Paytm Payments Bank is currently the only platform to exclusively offer UPI LITE payments, which enables faster real-time transactions with a single tap on the Paytm app. Paytm UPI LITE will never fail even during peak transaction hours, even when banks have success rate issues.

Paytm UPI LITE aims to make digital payments more accessible to people across the country. UPI LITE, enabled by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), aids users to carry out multiple small-value UPI transactions without using a PIN.

Using Paytm UPI LITE, users can carry out quick and seamless transactions of value up to Rs 200 at a time at lightning-fast speed. It provides a superfast, convenient, and hassle-free transaction experience as users don’t have to enter a PIN every time they make a payment. Moreover, users can transfer their UPI balance back to the same bank account anytime, without any charges.

With this, only one money transfer entry is made in the user’s bank account, which declutters bank statements as customers will daily receive an SMS from the bank containing a history of all UPI LITE transactions made during the previous day.

To drive adoption, the company is offering ₹100 cashback to users for activating UPI LITE and adding ₹1000 as a balance.

Paytm Payments Bank Spokesperson said, “As pioneers of QR and mobile payments, we have taken UPI to every nook and corner of the country. We are proud to launch UPI LITE as a step forward in our commitment to payments that are scalable and never fail. With Paytm UPI, payments never fail, transactions are superfast and you don’t see clutter in your bank statement.”

Currently, 9 banks support Paytm UPI LITE — Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, HDFC Bank, Indian Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India, Union Bank of India, and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank.

Paytm Payments Bank is a leader in UPI Peer to Merchant (P2M) payments as the largest acquiring and beneficiary bank as well as a leading remitter bank.