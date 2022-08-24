Paytm brings Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana health insurance on its app…

Mumbai, 24th August 2022: One97 Communications Limited that owns the brand Paytm, India’s leading digital payments and financial services company and the pioneer of QR and mobile payments, has integrated Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) or PM Ayushman Bharat Health Insurance to enable users to check their eligibility and avail the benefits. This is aligned with the Indian government’s mission to drive digital transformation in healthcare.

Through the Paytm app, users can access the list of private and government hospitals that offer the benefits of PMJAY. Eligible users can quickly locate the nearest hospital, enrolled under the PMJAY scheme and access the entire spectrum of health insurance available. They can show their PMJAY health cover details on their phone to the hospital counselors and staff.

PMJAY is a Central government scheme, which allows a health insurance coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year. Under the scheme, the patient’s hospitalization expenses, post hospital care, food facility, medicine, diagnostic and laboratory facility and more are covered. This scheme also includes COVID-19 treatment.

Paytm Spokesperson said, “We remain committed to driving digital inclusion in India and online healthcare is an important part of it. The integration of PMJAY health cover on the Paytm app will offer eligible users seamless access to government health schemes.”

Paytm has also empowered citizens by offering a wide range of healthcare services including health ID creation. Users can book teleconsultations, purchase from pharmacies, book a lab test, buy health insurance, apply for medical loans, and much more. Through this, users can rely on the Paytm app for all their healthcare needs.

To further drive convenience, users can also call the Government helpline number 14555 for offer 24X7 assistance on the policy.

How to check PMJAY eligibility on Paytm app

● Login to the Paytm App

● Scroll down, under Paytm Health click on PMJAY option or search for PMJAY on the search bar

● Click on Check Eligibility option

● Enter your state

● Fill details i.e. Name, Ration Card, HHD number, mobile number & RSBY URN

● User details with family members will be displayed