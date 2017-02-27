New Delhi, Feb 27: Paytm E-commerce has announced the launch of its new Paytm Mall app on Android. Consumers will now be able to shop from 1.4 Lakh sellers for millions of products across categories like fashion, electronics, FMCG and home furnishings among others at their convenience.

Paytm Mall will offer a unique combination of the Mall and Bazaar concepts to Indian consumers. Only trusted sellers passing strict quality guidelines and qualification criteria will be allowed on the ‘Mall’. All products listed on the mall will also go through Paytm certified warehouse and shipping channels ensuring guaranteed consumer trust.

The Bazaar, the hugely popular unstructured shopping channel on Paytm will also be featured on a new app. It will aim at providing consumers the widest domestic and international assortment.

With over 17 fulfillment centers across India, Paytm Mall is geared towards offering consumers the most trusted and efficient online shopping experience. The platform would also offer sellers the widest reach through its vast network of over 40 courier partners.

Speaking at the launch, Saurabh Vashishtha, Vice President – Paytm said, “In our journey to become the preferred ecommerce platform for Indians, the launch of the Paytm Mall app is an important step as it connects consumers with trusted sellers. Through Paytm Mall, our aim is to offer consumers the most trusted shopping experience. We have defined quality criteria for sellers and are building strict controls over warehousing and shipping for products sold on Paytm Mall. Consumers would continue to get the largest assortment of domestic and international products through Paytm Bazaar, which will also be featured on the new app.”

The Paytm Mall would also launch an ungraded version of the simple and intuitive Paytm Seller app. A big hit within the country’s merchant community, the latest version would be available in 7 regional languages and would allow anyone with a smartphone to set up an online shop on Paytm Mall.

The Paytm Mall is currently available on Android and Web. It lists over 68 million products sold by 1.4 lakh sellers spread over 1000 cities and towns across the country. The iOS app is expected soon.