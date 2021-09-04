Paytm educates users about UPI money transfer — ropes in Telugu stars for its #MyChoiceMyPaytm campaign

India’s leading digital ecosystem for consumers and merchants, Paytm is driving its mission of financial literacy and awareness amongst people. The company will be educating users about UPI money transfers on the Paytm app and its allied benefits. For the same, the company has launched a campaign – #MyChoiceMyPaytm, which will begin in Andhra Pradesh & Telangana and will focus on Paytm’s top category in the region, UPI Money Transfer & elaborate on the benefits of using the app for seamless and fast money transfers.

Paytm has roped in renowned television actors from the region who have a strong youth appeal including Nirupam Paritala, Meghana Lokesh, Lasya Manjunath, and Ali Reza from the Telugu television fraternity. The ads capture slice-of-life situations & how actors’ lives have been simplified because they chose Paytm. Through the campaign, users can learn how they can easily link their Bank A/C on Paytm, how they can check their bank balance at one place & make a money transfer instantly from their Bank A/C to another, with just a mobile number.

Paytm Payments Bank is a NPCI-certified Payment Service Provider and Issuer Bank for UPI transactions. Paytm Payments Bank was the largest UPI beneficiary bank with a market share of 17.1%, according to RedSeer. It has over 155 million UPI handles on its platform for accelerating the growth of UPI payments at retail stores and even large merchants.

Paytm spokesperson said, “Paytm brings convenience in the lives of users, and we want our message to reach as many people as possible. With UPI money transfer, Paytm has been able to bring in benefits for the users with its fast transfers and seamless transactions. With this campaign, we hope that more users in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh can use the platform with ease.”