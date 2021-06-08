Paytm expands Rent Payments service from home to shop rentals, announces assured cashback of upto Rs 10,000

Mumbai, 8th June 2021: India’s leading digital financial services platform Paytm has expanded its rent payment service to include shop rentals, property deposit, token amount, brokerage & other related services. This service will bring convenience to our users, who will be able to track all their expenses at one place.

The platform is also offering an assured cashback of upto Rs.10,000 to users for paying their rent through their credit card. In addition to this, new and existing users can also earn rewards from the credit card issuing bank as they pay their rent on Paytm via credit card. These rent payments can be made to the beneficiary’s bank account or UPI address and paid through Paytm UPI, debit card & net banking. The company also offers one of the lowest fees of 1% on payments via credit card.

For accessing rent payments on Paytm, the user simply needs to select “Rent Payment” from the “Recharge & Pay Bills” section on the Paytm home screen. The dashboard also helps to track all past rent payments and manage all of their beneficiaries in one place.

Paytm spokesperson said, “Home & shop rent are some of the most important and financially substantial recurring expenses in almost every household in India. With our Rent Payment service, users can now pay their rent through Paytm using their credit or debit cards, UPI and net banking. It will also bring convenience to our users, who will be able to track all their expenses at one place. By using the option to pay rent using credit cards, we hope people are able to maintain liquidity which is especially important in these uncertain times. To make it more beneficial for our users, we are giving assured cashback of up to Rs 10,000 on rent payment.”