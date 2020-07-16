Paytm First Games: 6 reasons why over 6 crore Indians love playing games on this app

Online gaming is registering an exponential growth in India, especially amidst the times when people are advised to stay indoors. In fact, it has emerged as one of the most trending activities to connect and socialize with friends, family, and colleagues.

While earlier mobile gaming used to be a popular option to only get rid of the boredom, it has now also become a convenient and smart way to earn extra income. At the forefront of revolutionizing the Indian mobile-gaming landscape, the Paytm First Games app has emerged as one of the leading gaming avenues for masses and witnesses more than 1 million active gamers on its platform every single day. Not just this, the company’s user base has grown by 100% in the last 6 months and gameplays have increased by 4x. What is the reason behind the massive success of this app? Let’s find out:

Over 300 games on a single app

Paytm First Games app has a huge collection of over 300 games and gives its users a 360-degree gaming experience across genres such as fantasy sports, card games, trivia, battle, and real-time multiplayer games. It has become a one-stop destination for gamers across the country who no longer need to go through the hassle of downloading multiple gaming apps. A few of its popular games including Ludo, Rummy, Three Cards, and Bike Racing has played by lakhs of users every single day.

The best of global esports

The platform brings the best of globally popular esports for gaming enthusiasts in India. Recently, Paytm First Games concluded its e-sports challenge ‘Clash Royale’ that saw over 11,000 registrations for the tournament, making it the country’s biggest e-sporting tournament ever. On-demand from fans, the platform has now launched the Clash Royale Championship, which is a year-long event consisting of four tournaments.

A safe platform to play and earn money

Besides the amazing collection of games, the app allows its users to play and earn money in the form of Paytm cash and get it directly transferred to their Paytm Wallet or bank account. Paytm First Games app offers a safe and secure platform to add or withdraw money, and offers rewards and gratifications up to INR 10 crores!

24X7 customer care

The app is trusted by over 6 crore Indians and one of the major reasons behind is its reliable 24X7 customer care. Whether it is query related to redemption, deposits and withdrawals, upcoming tournaments, or other games, users can contact the customer care anytime and resolve their query.

User-friendly Interface and innovative features

The app also offers an easy and user-friendly interface, which allows gamers of all ages to quickly understand the game rules and format. The users can also upload their profile photos, chat with other players, check their gaming history, refer friends to earn more rewards and stay engaged for long hours.

Interact and Network

While playing these amazing games in multiplayer mode, users also get the opportunity to interact and build a network with gamers from all around the world in real-time. Hence, they can update each other about other upcoming tournaments, share tips and tricks, and take the gaming experience to a whole new level.