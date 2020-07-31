Paytm First Games – Prediction Report: England vs Ireland (2nd ODI)

England vs Ireland: Paytm First Games Fantasy Prediction:2nd ODI

England faces Ireland in the 2nd ODI at the Rose Bowl, Southampton on Saturday as the hosts look to go 2-0 up in a three-match series.

The pitch in the opening ODI was bowling friendly and the batsman finds it difficult to score runs and with the 2nd ODI at the same venue, we can expect the pitch to behave the same.

Here some details of ENG vs IRE: Paytm First Games Fantasy team predictions:

England could stick with the same team for this match to seal the series, whereas, Ireland would like to bring in William Porterfield & Boyd Rankin as they are clearly lacking some experience.

Probable XI: England

Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow (wk), James Vince, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Tom Curran, Saqib Mahmood

Probable XI: Ireland

Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Andy Balbirnie, William Porterfield, Kevin O Brien, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Curtis Campher, Simi Singh, Andy McBrine, Boyd Rankin, Craig Young

Key Players & Top Picks – 2nd ODI (England) –

1. David Willey, the man of the match in the 1st ODI, had a very successful return to the England team. His spell of 5/30 set the game up for England.

2. Sam Billings was England’s best player with the bat. His knock of 67* (54) under pressure to get England home.

3. Jonny Bairstow failed with the bat in the opening match. However, he is England most destructive, batsman and you cannot drop him from your Fantasy team.

4. Adil Rashid was England’s best economic bowler in the 1st ODI he has a brilliant spell of 1/26 with 3 maiden overs

Key Players & Top Picks – 2nd ODI (Ireland) –

1. Curtis Campher had a dream debut for Ireland performing with both bat and the bowl. He scored 59* and bowl 5 overs for 1/26.

2. Paul Stirling failed with the bat in the opening match. However, he is Ireland’s top run-scorer and a key player in your fantasy team.

3. Kevin O Brien scored 22 in the 1st ODI, he is one of the key players in the current Ireland squad.

4. Andy McBrine was the 2nd highest run-scorer for Ireland in the 1st ODI scoring 40 and taking the key wicket of Bairstow. He is a good pick as he can contribute with both bat & bowl.

Suggested Paytm First Games Fantasy Team

WK – J.Bairstow, S.Billings

Batsman – P.Stirling, K.O’Brien, J.Vince, J.Roy

All Rounder – C.Campher

Bowler – D.Willey, S.Mahmood, A.Rashid, A.McBrine

Best Captain Picks – J.Bairstow, D.Willey

Best Vice-Captain Picks – J.Roy, C.Campher, J.Vince

