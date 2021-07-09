Paytm #GetShotGo campaign video garners over 1 billion views, encourages users to get vaccinated

Mumbai: India’s leading digital financial services platform Paytm has taken several steps to spread awareness about the importance of getting vaccinated during the ongoing pandemic. The company’s recently launched #GetShotGo anthem has gone viral, with the participation of over 20,000 influencers and over 3 million users. The dance challenge on MX TakaTak and other social media platforms has garnered over 1 billion views and is currently the most trending video. The company is helping users book their slots through the Vaccine Finder on the Paytm App.

To create awareness about vaccination, Paytm has taken the #GetShotGo campaign to various platforms including social media portals as well as print ads in leading newspapers across different regions.

Paytm came up with the #GetShotGo anthem, which is peppy, vibrant, different, impacting to encourage the masses to get vaccinated and it has found resonance with the youth. To ensure the message reaches everyone across India, the anthem has been launched in several regional languages and is further gaining popularity among social media users in various states. The anthem has become quite popular on social media platforms and has been liked, shared, and reshared several million times.

The company said that over the last several weeks Paytm users have booked vaccination slots via the Paytm app. It had earlier launched advanced filtering options for its Vaccine Finder that help the user generate personalised leads including information such as the type of vaccine available and the fee charged for it.

The Vaccine Finder is of the many services that Paytm has started as part of its Covid-19 relief measures. Under its #OxygenForLife initiative, Paytm Foundation has donated Oxygen concentrators and Oxygen Plants to government hospitals and nonprofits across the country.

Abhinav Kumar, Vice President – Marketing, Paytm said, “All our efforts and initiatives are aimed at ensuring that we help citizens fight the pandemic with all our might. Getting vaccinated is extremely important to ensure that we come out of this stronger. This initiative helps create awareness around the importance of vaccination & educates people about how simple & seamless it actually is to book a vaccine slot on Paytm App. The anthem is inspired by people’s love for music and it holds the power to reach the people in a way that is engaging, entertaining, and impacting.”