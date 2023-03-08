Paytm Holi Bash offer – Pay with Paytm UPI LITE and earn up to 14,000 cashback points

One97 Communications Limited (OCL) that owns the brand Paytm, India’s leading payments and financial services company and the pioneer of QR and mobile payments, has launched ‘Paytm Holi Bash’ enabling users to win up to 14,000 cashback points. During the Holi week, users have to collect nine cards through payments with multiple payment options like Paytm UPI, UPI LITE, Paytm Wallet, net banking, credit and debit cards to win cashback points.

To add more colour to the festival, the Paytm Super App is offering a total of nine cards spread across Colours, Holi Splash, and Celebration cards. On collecting all these nine cards, users can earn up to 14,000 Paytm cashback points. This offer is valid from 6-11th March. To avail the cards, users have to make payments through the Paytm app across online and offline stores.

Cashback Points is an exclusive rewards program for Paytm users. On payments made through the Paytm app, users can earn points, whenever they add money, transfer money, recharge mobile, or pay their utility bills.

How to collect Paytm Holi Bash Cards?