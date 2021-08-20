Paytm Insiderʼs latest offering transforms employee engagement for remote workspaces

One of India’s leading entertainment and digital experiences platforms, Paytm Insider, extends its digital stage to employee engagement programs by introducing ‘Live on Insider.’ Integrated with interactive features, the online platform seeks to provide an end-to-end solution to companies organising – engaging and entertaining corporate events for employees, clients and patrons.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing lockdowns made interactive activities among remotely working employees vital. With online interaction usually restricted to meetings and calls over coffee or shared meals, Paytm Insider seeks to present an affordable solution to host engaging digital experiences like de-stressing hobby sessions, award shows, along with company town halls.

The core vision of the digital platform is to recreate the transformational experience of social events online by overcoming locational and accessibility limitations. Having hosted over 26,000 online events since June 2020, Paytm Insider is a trailblazer in the world of digital entertainment. With an added layer of engaging tools – live chat, emoji reactions and various engagement options during the event like Q&A, polls, live scoreboards and more – it facilitates online activities to unlimited users beyond just content consumption. The web-based platform also supports pre-recorded and live-streamed content, 4K resolution videos as well as 360-degree VR videos, thus allowing organisers to innovate events beyond webinar formats, such as:

● Music night featuring employees and their performance

● An open mic for employees

● Hobby classes and expert sessions

● Company Anniversary/ Founders Day

● Company town hall meetings

● Company AGM with entertainment

● Game nights with the team playing online Ludo, Tambola

● Employee award nights / family days

● Employee wellness events and more

Varun Khare – Business Head, Live Entertainment (IPS & Partnerships) – Paytm Insider, says, “With remote working, it’s always a challenge to bring people together and engage them virtually in meaningful activities or make the existing company events fun. We’re excited to see how the employee engagement activities will now shape up with the tools that we’ve built. Not only that, but meaningful digital experiences can make for a refreshing way to bolster optimism and interaction among them.”

Having conducted corporate events such as the Paytm Townhall and worked with brands like Salesforce, Only Much Louder (OML), Beam Suntory – Jim Beam and more in planning their events, the digital platform allows creating a memorable online experience for employees.

The option of customising the multipurpose features to meet the relevant requirements makes the platform an easy-to-use tool for interacting with employees in a digital space. From connecting with the right artists and workshop organisers to hosting and executing events across a spectrum of genres like music, dance, comedy or training sessions, Paytm Insider helps organise seamlessly fun online team-building activities to foster motivation and effortless bonding.