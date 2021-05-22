Paytm Insider to initiate Fundraiser Week from 24th – 30th May to mobilise relief efforts to fight the COVID-19 battle

Mumbai, 22nd May 2021: As the world continues to reel under the effects of an unprecedented health emergency, various entities and individuals are doing their bit to give back to society. In one such humble effort, Paytm Insider will launch a special ‘Fundraiser Week’ in its efforts to support the society to help mobilise aid and relief to those in need. The company believes that joint efforts of the community can make a positive impact, and with this view, the company has planned a fundraiser week from 24th to 30th May 2021. For this, the platform has reached out to creators and organisers across its repertoire requesting their support in hosting events to raise awareness and funds for charity. 100% of the proceeds will go to the charity of the artists’ choice.

Expressing his views on the fundraiser Shreyas Srinivasan CEO Paytm Insider said, “Aiding the needy in whichever way possible is the need of the hour. In these trying times, we all need to come forward and contribute to the wellbeing of our fellow citizens. The Fundraiser week is our humble effort to help society and offer our platform for a good cause. With this initiative, we also strive to offer unique experiences to our audience. We hope our esteemed creators, artists, and patrons will come forward in large numbers and support our initiative.”

Some of the organisations & creators who are part of the program are:

● Terrance Lewis’ Professional Training Institute – Dance Workshop

● Kala Ghoda Arts Festival: Dance workshop with Nrityanjali and a virtual heritage walk with Khakhi Tours

● Kommune – Interactive workshops

● Tape a Tale – Performing arts event with Mehak Mirza Prabhu, Amandeep Singh, Priya Malik, etc.

● TheatreNama – Playing to Bombay by Sunil Shanbag on VOD

● Mira Nair’s Monsoon Wedding will be screened along with a conversation with Mira Nair

For this initiative, Paytm Insider will be providing its digital platforms free of all charges for these fundraiser events. The events will be a wide range of shows covering genres like theatre, film, comedy and dance. The program promises to give a unique experience to its audiences. The platform has designed a special donation page for well-wishers to contribute. Through this initiative, non-profit organisations like Khalsa Aid, Seva for Artists, Khaana Chahiye, and many more will be supported. It has also started listing various verified donation drives and volunteering activities to create awareness among its users. Paytm Insider will be producing and hosting a free event to raise awareness tentatively during this period, inviting various artists across industries to spend some time each with fans, either performing, doing meet & greets, or simply talking about their experience.

Paytm Insider along with its talented organisers and creators aim to do their bit for humanity and fight to extend help to the needy during these testing times. Together we will fight and conquer this pandemic. Be a part of this special cause and show your support, click here for more details http://bit.ly/Paytm_Insider_Fundraising_week

Paytm Insider is one of India’s leading entertainment platforms to discover and find tickets to the latest movies and exciting live events and digital experiences. The company has welcomed fans to over 80,000 events across the country and sold over 13 million tickets to some of the most exciting and unforgettable experiences