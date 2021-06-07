Paytm Insider’s special online Fundraiser Week sees over 10,000 people attend and contribute for COVID-19 Relief

Mumbai, June 7, 2021: The Fundraiser Week organized by Paytm Insider to raise funds for COVID-19 relief saw heart-warming support from the audience whose collective donations amounted to over Rs. 50 Lakh. As part of the campaign, a wide range of shows by popular creators covering genres like theatre, film, comedy, and dance were streamed on Paytm Insider. The artists contributed their time and talent to help raise funds for organisations working tirelessly for COVID-19 relief. The week-long multi-event fundraiser was well-received by the audience and concluded on 30th May, 2021 with a special online event, All For One.

The Fundraiser Week had over 90 engaging events that consisted of performances by 75+ artists. The multi-event fundraiser generated more than 112 hours of content for viewers and offered some unique shows. Over 10,000+ viewers attended the show throughout the week. There were engaging sessions & events hosted by India’s well-known creators and organisations including Kala Ghoda, Satyanshu Singh, M.A.C Cosmetics, Tanmay Bhat, Zakir Khan, Kanan Gill, Biswa Kalyan Rath, Varun Thakur, Euphoria, Raghu Dixit, Ankur Tewari, Prajakta Koli, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Terrance Lewis Academy and more. They also encouraged viewers to contribute to a cause by listing multiple NGOs & organisations as beneficiaries of the fundraiser.

Talking about the success of the Fundraiser Week, Shreyas Srinivasan, CEO, Paytm Insider said, “The pandemic has been tough on millions of people and it’s only human to feel the need to extend help in any way possible. The Fundraiser Week was our heartfelt effort to offer aid. I’m extremely grateful to see the overwhelmingly positive response of the audience. Be it the artists who collaborated with us or the audience who showed their generous support through financial contributions – we are thankful to every single person who made this a success.”

The idea of the Fundraiser Week was to help maximum people through various NGOs & charities. The amount raised has been distributed to 20+ organisations including Hemkunt Foundation, Khaana Chahiye, SEWA for Artists, Feeding From Far, Friendicoes, Khalsa Aid, and more.