Paytm introduces Travel Festival Sale from 21st-23rd July; offers 15% off on domestic flights of Indigo, Vistara, Spicejet, GoAir and AirAsia

Mumbai: 21st Mumbai 2022: One97 Communications Limited, which owns the brand Paytm, India’s leading digital payments and financial services company, has announced the ‘Travel Festival Sale’, from 21st July to 23rd July, where it will offer amazing deals and exclusive cashback on booking of flights.

Paytm users can avail 15% off on domestic flights and 10% off on international flight ticket bookings. The offers will be on the Indigo, Vistara, Spicejet, GoAir and AirAsia flights. HSBC card users can also get 15% off on Domestic flights and 10% off on International flights. The company also has special fares for Armed Forces, Senior Citizens and Students with additional discounts.

With a seamless booking experience, Paytm provides the flexibility of payments including Paytm UPI, Paytm Wallet, Paytm Postpaid (Buy Now, Pay Later), in addition to payments from all major UPI apps and debit cards, credit cards and prepaid cards.

During the sale, the company is also bringing exciting offers for bus ticketing through the app, with cashback on every bus ticket booked from the app. Paytm offers ticketing services from over 2,500 bus operators across India. Customers can get a 100% refund on their tickets if they also purchase bus cancellation protection at ₹15. Users can avail 20% cashback on the first bus ticket booking also.

Paytm enables users to book international and domestic flights, hotels, inter-city bus and train tickets. The company has partnerships with all major domestic airlines and is an International Air Transport Association (IATA) accredited travel agent. It brings the best in the industry offers and ensures that its customers get the lowest possible price without any hidden cost or additional charges.