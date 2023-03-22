Paytm launches ‘Cancel Protect’, empowers users to get 100% refund on cancellation of train tickets and provides instant refund

Mumbai: 22nd March 2023: One97 Communications Limited (OCL) which owns the brand Paytm, India’s leading payments and financial services company and the pioneer of QR and mobile payments, today announced that it has empowered Paytm Super App users to avail of Free Cancellation on train ticket bookings with ‘Cancel Protect’.

With the ‘Cancel Protect’ cover, users can claim a 100% instant refund on train ticket bookings that are canceled through Paytm at least 6 hours before the scheduled departure time or before the chart is prepared, whichever is earlier. ‘Cancel Protect’ enables travelers to cancel both regular and Tatkal train tickets anywhere, anytime with no questions asked.

With Paytm, users can enjoy zero payment charges on train tickets booked through Paytm UPI. Users can book Tatkal tickets, check the live train running status and track the platform number and check the PNR of all tickets booked on Paytm or other platforms.