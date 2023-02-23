Paytm launches ‘Cancel Protect’ -Say goodbye to cancellation charges on flight and bus bookings, avail no questions asked 100% refund and instant credit

One97 Communications Limited (OCL) owns the brand Paytm, India’s leading payments and financial services company and the pioneer of QR and mobile payments, and has empowered its users to protect themselves against cancellation charges levied by airlines or bus operators with ‘Cancel Protect’.

Customers can purchase ‘Cancel Protect’, starting at a premium of ₹149 for Flight tickets and ₹25 for Bus tickets. The customer can claim a 100% refund with ‘Cancel Protect’ for trips that are cancelled through Paytm at least 24 hours before the scheduled departure time for flights and at least 4 hours before the scheduled departure time for buses. With ‘Cancel Protect’, there is no cap on the refund amount and the fare is credited instantly into the source account upon cancellation.

Paytm Spokesperson said, “We have introduced a host of customer-friendly product features on our app that have immensely simplified the travel booking experience and addressed the needs of the Indian traveler. Our ‘Cancel Protect’ is the perfect solution for customers who are looking for a flexible and convenient way to protect their travel plans. Along with the convenience of ticketing, we offer users great deals and discounts on travel bookings, helping customers save more.”