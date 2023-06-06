Paytm launches exciting offer for World Environment Day, get 25% off on booking electric bus tickets

One97 Communications Limited (OCL) that owns the brand Paytm, India’s leading payments and financial services company and the pioneer of QR and mobile payments, has announced exciting discounts on booking electric bus tickets this World Environment Day. The company is offering 25% off, up to ₹150 on booking tickets from operators Nuego and Freshbus.

With an aim to raise awareness and encourage people to opt for electric vehicles and protect the environment, Paytm is running this campaign from June 5 to June 11, 2023. World Environment Day is celebrated every year on June 5. The promo code ‘EVBUS’ can be used by the Paytm users to avail the offer.

There are 200 electric buses available on Paytm and they travel on eight routes. The top routes for electric buses on Paytm are Bhopal-Indore-Bhopal, Delhi-Chandigarh-Delhi, and Vijayawada-Hyderabad-Vijayawada. This year, Paytm customers have helped in saving 10,000 tonnes of carbon emissions by traveling on electric buses. The total kilometers travelled on electric buses by Paytm customers are 2.03 crore kilometers.

Paytm Spokesperson said, “As the leaders in travel ticketing, we have partnered with electric bus operators to promote travel via EVs, which can play a vital role in controlling air pollution. This World Environment Day, we are further showing our commitment to EV adoption with a 25% off on booking tickets of electric buses.”

Paytm provides flexibility of payments including Paytm UPI, Paytm Wallet, net banking, debit cards, and credit cards. The app also provides a quick and easy ticketing experience along with free cancellation, assured refunds, and travel insurance.