Paytm launches Travel Sale from November 17-19; offers attractive discounts on flight booking across major airlines like GoFirst, Vistara, Spicejet, and Air India

One97 Communications Limited (OCL) that owns the brand Paytm, India’s leading payments and financial services company and the pioneer of QR and mobile payments, has announced a Travel Sale from November 17-19. With this sale, users will be able to book their travel tickets in advance for the upcoming holiday season in December.

Paytm Travel Sale has attractive discounts on flight tickets across major airlines — GoFirst, Vistara, Spicejet, and Air India. The company is also offering up to 18% discount on domestic and 12% discount on international flight booking through bank offers – RBL Bank (credit card, debit card, credit card EMI) and AMEX (credit card and credit card EMI). The company is offering a special fare for students, senior citizens and Armed Forces personnel. For further convenience, users can opt for zero convenience fee charge.

The company is also offering up to 25% discount on bus bookings with an additional 10% discount on specific operators. Under Paytm’s Best Price Guaranteed, it assures users of the lowest price across 2,500 operators.

For train tickets, the company is offering a zero payment gateway charge on UPI payments. With Paytm app, users can book tatkal tickets, check the PNR status of their bookings, track trains live, and get 24X7 customer support for all the train travel queries. With ‘no questions asked’ cancellation protection, 100% refund will be provided if they cancel their flight or bus tickets.

Paytm provides flexibility of payments including Paytm UPI, Paytm Wallet, netbanking, debit cards and credit cards. The company is the preferred online platform for travel bookings and is an International Air Transport Association (IATA) accredited travel agent. It provides a seamless experience with free cancellation and refunds, and travel insurance.