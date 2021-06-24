Paytm Mall announces ‘End of Season Sale’ with best offers on fashion brands

Mumbai, 24th June 2021: India’s homegrown e-commerce platform Paytm Mall (owned by Paytm Ecommerce Private Limited) which is empowering MSMEs across the country with online services, today announced its ‘End of Season Sale’ from June 25 to June 28. The company would be showcasing best-in-class fashion collections from top international as well as national brands. It has partnered with Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, IndusInd Bank for exclusive cashback deals on all debit & credit card transactions. The company is offering discounts between 50% to 80% on over 3 lakh products in the fashion apparel, footwear, and accessories category.

Some of the exclusive deals and services on ordering from the Paytm Mall App include free shipping & an exclusive 14-day easy returns facility. The mega fashion carnival brings with it the bestselling styles from top brands like Puma, Spykar, Cover Story, Van Huesen, and the like, and is expected to cater to the fashion and lifestyle needs of its customers at exclusive prices. Additionally, Paytm Mall, which has been at the forefront of promoting traditional Indian handloom and artisanal work would also be showcasing traditional fashion apparel and accessories from MSMEs, Made in India brands, government-run emporiums.

Paytm Mall EOSS is also offering the best value-based deals from other key brands, including Jockey, Peter England, Fossil, Campus Shoes, Sparx, Khadim India, and Red Tape. Menswear from leading national and international brands, womenswear across thousands of styles, and footwear styles by top brands will be offered at attractive prices. The company will also be showcasing new ‘work from home’ and athleisure collections from various brands during the upcoming sale.

Abhishek Rajan, COO, Paytm Mall said, “Our collection this End of Season Sale is an eclectic mix of fashion apparel from international brands as well as the best Indian handicrafts & handlooms have to offer. We are providing sellers, artisans, MSMEs from across the country, our technology, potent distribution network, & reach to help them expand their business through our efforts. Our best-in-class services including the Easy Returns policy make the online buying experience seamless and hassle-free.”