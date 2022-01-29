Paytm Money revolutionizes the way users invest and track markets; introduces India’s first intelligent messenger for investments

One97 Communications Limited which owns the brand Paytm, India’s leading digital payments and financial services platform, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Paytm Money has introduced India’s first intelligent messenger, revolutionizing the way users invest and track markets.

The company has launched ‘Pops’, with which users can receive specific information related to their stocks, analysis about their portfolio, market news, and important market movements in an easy to consume format, all in one place. The platform will also serve as a marketplace to offer sophisticated stock recommendations, news insights, and other services. Paytm Money is partnering with InvestorAi to offer stock recommendations based on signals generated using artificial intelligence. The company has also partnered with Daily Brief, which simplifies news by parsing through multiple sources and offering key takeaways.

Over the past couple of years, India has seen a sharp rise in investment activity with many new investors entering the market. While these investors seek to learn & track their investments, there is an abundance of sources providing news, analysis, charts, and other information. This often results in confusion about the investment process. Now, with Pops on the Paytm Money app, these investors can monitor their portfolios regularly and learn from the market movements with alerts curated for them.