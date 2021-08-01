Paytm now lets you order food, medicines and shop online in Hyderabad through its Mini-App Store

India’s leading digital financial services platform Paytm today announced the launch of its city-specific mini-app ‘Halo Hyderabad’. It is the one-stop destination to discover Hyderabad’s popular restaurants, shops, events & news. Users will be able to avail the best offers & discounts from the listed merchants.

To gain access to the deals and scroll through all of Paytm partner apps, users can visit the Mini-App Store on their Paytm App and click on ‘Halo Hyderabad’.

The mini-app store will enable the users to book doctor’s appointments, ride cabs, order products for home delivery, purchase travel & entertainment tickets, and also book slots for COVID vaccinations. Through the company’s partners, users can order food from Hyderabad’s famous restaurants like Ulavacharu, Ram Ki Bandi, Churrolto, Chai Kings, Euphoria bakers, London Bubbles Co, Mamagoto, Pakka Local, Samosa Singh and Grand Trunk Road or order anything they want from pearl earrings, sandalwood oil & incense sticks to coffee, toys, and so much more.

Additionally, the health and wellness store within the Mini-App Store will give users one-click access to a large selection of health supplements, essential vitamins, immunity boosters & ayurvedic medicines through top health tech platforms including 1mg, Netmeds, Apollo 24×7, DocsApp/Medibuddy, Zyla, Mfine, and Credihealth among others.

Paytm Spokesperson said, “Hyderabad is an important city for Paytm. We hope that with the launch of the city-specific mini app ‘Halo Hyderabad’, we will bring convenience for our users by helping them discover the best deals & offers from nearby stores and also get access to local services.”