Paytm offer for India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match – flat 10% cashback on DTH recharges of Tata Sky, Airtel, Dish TV and others

India’s leading digital ecosystem for consumers and merchants (1) Paytm is celebrating the spirit of the India vs Pakistan cricket match by announcing an exciting offer for its users. For all DTH recharges done on 24th October 2021, users will receive a flat cashback of 10% up to ₹40. Users will be able to avail this cashback on DTH recharge of all major operators: TATA Sky, Airtel Digital TV, Dish TV, D2H, and Sun Direct.

To avail of this offer, a user just needs to apply promo code “IndVsPak” before completing the payment for DTH recharge. In addition to the above offer, existing users can continue to avail of assured rewards of up to ₹500 from recharges of all major DTH Operators: TATA Sky, Airtel Digital TV, Dish TV, D2H, and Sun Direct. These offers are applicable on all match days for all subscription plans.

To bring more convenience to its users Paytm has recently enhanced its DTH Recharge payment experience with features such as 2-step instant recharges and timely reminders about plan expirations. Paytm gives its users the flexibility to select their preferred payment mode from Paytm UPI, Paytm Wallet, Paytm Postpaid (Buy Now, Pay Later), debit and credit cards, or net-banking.

Paytm Spokesperson, “DTH recharge is one of our first offerings for users across India, where we remain focussed on providing a seamless recharge experience. The India vs Pakistan match during Cricket World Cup is always one of the most watched matches for cricket fans and we share the excitement with our users with our new cashback offer.”

