Paytm offers exciting discounts on domestic and international flights, bus and train ticket bookings…

One97 Communications Limited that owns the brand Paytm, India’s leading digital payments and financial services company and the pioneer of QR and mobile payments, today announced its online ‘Travel Festival Sale’ from August 18 to 20, 2022, with discounts and cashbacks on domestic and international flight, train and bus ticket bookings.

Paytm users can avail an 18% discount on domestic flight bookings and 12% off on international flight bookings on the Paytm app with credit card and EMI transactions through HSBC Bank, RBL Bank and Citibank. RBL and Citibank users can also avail the offer through debit card transactions as well. Moreover, students, armed forces and senior citizens can avail special fares on flight ticket bookings.

During the sale, the company is also bringing exciting offers for bus and train ticketing on its app. Users can get a 25% cashback on bus ticket bookings in addition to a 10% discount on select operators. Meanwhile, train tickets can be booked at zero payment gateway (PG) charges via UPI on the app.

The company provides flexibility of payments with Paytm UPI, Paytm Wallet, Paytm Postpaid (Buy Now, Pay Later), in addition to payments from all major UPI apps and debit cards, credit cards and prepaid cards.