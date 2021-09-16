Paytm offers rewards of up to Rs. 500 on mobile bill payments, assured benefits on all transactions

India’s leading digital ecosystem for consumers and merchants (1) Paytm has today announced cashback & other rewards for post-paid mobile bill payments. On every bill payment, users can now get rewards of up to Rs. 500. They will also get up to 5000 assured cashback points on every bill payment, which can be redeemed for amazing deals and gift vouchers from top brands.

These offers are applicable on all bill payments for postpaid services from Jio, Vi, Airtel, BSNL and MTNL. Besides availing rewards for recharges & bill payments, users can win additional cashback by participating in the company’s referral program. Whenever a user invites friends & family to start recharging on Paytm, both the referrer and the referee earn up to Rs 100 cashback.

To bring more convenience to its users Paytm has recently enhanced its mobile bill payment experience with features such as 3-click instant payment and a user-friendly display of plans. Unlike other platforms which restrict users to UPI, Paytm gives its users the flexibility to select their preferred payment mode from Paytm UPI, Paytm Wallet, debit and credit cards, or net banking. Users can also choose to pay using the post-paid feature, which enables them to recharge now and pay later. Paytm also seamlessly reminds the users about their latest bill amount and due date.

Paytm spokesperson said, “Over the last several months we have seen a significant shift in the way mobile users across the country pay their phone bills. More people are realizing that they do not need to stand in a queue or go to the nearest drop box just to pay for a utility bill. Several of our users from small towns and cities are now paying mobile phone bills online in a fully digital and hassle-free manner. Looking at the growing trend we have now decided to incentivize such payments and offer them 100 percent cash back, and reward points. This will further encourage our users to make mobile phone bills on the Paytm App.”

Paytm offers mobile recharges and bill payments and continues to serve millions of users in this segment. Paytm users can also make payments for their electricity bills, credit card bills, cylinder bookings, and many more day-to-day needs from the comfort of their homes.