Paytm offers up to Rs 300 instant discount on booking bus tickets via Paytm UPI

Mumbai: 17th April 2023: One97 Communications Limited (OCL) that owns the brand Paytm, India’s mobile payments and QR code pioneer, is offering up to Rs 300 instant discount on booking bus tickets on Paytm Bus Tickets via Paytm UPI. The tech innovator has made bus ticket booking affordable, helping them save more, without any hassle.

India’s most innovative tech company has launched three offers — NEW2BUS, BOGO, and RIDE100 — Paytm Bus Tickets, where users can save money on making payments via Paytm UPI. This will allow users to book tickets from anywhere in India.

Under NEW2BUS offer, users will get a 10% discount or up to Rs 150 on bus ticket booking with a minimum order value of Rs 300. Using BOGO, users will earn 100% instant discount or up to Rs 300 on second ticket booking using Paytm UPI. Whereas, under RIDE100, users can avail Rs 100 instant discount while booking bus tickets and paying via Paytm UPI.