Paytm partners with KTCL Goa, empowers users to buy digital bus tickets on the app

Mumbai, 22nd July 2021: India’s leading financial services platform Paytm today announced the launch of its contactless QR bus ticket buying facility for Kadamba Transport Corporation Limited (KTCL), Goa. This new service would give commuters the option to travel seamlessly and avoid using cash for buying tickets following all social distancing norms. They can now simply purchase a QR ticket on their Paytm app, which can be displayed to the conductors while traveling on buses.

These tickets can also be pre-booked and come with a validity of one hour. This innovative service was launched by J.L Carlos Almeida, Chairman KTCL Panaji KTCL Bus station today. The tickets can be bought using various digital payment methods including Paytm Wallet, UPI, net-banking, cards. These tickets can be pre-booked and come with a validity of one day.

Abhay Sharma, Chief Business Officer Paytm said, “We believe QR-based ticketing technology will revolutionize the way commuters travel. Digitizing the process will help in promoting safe, seamless, contactless travel & help in reducing congestion on ticket counters. KTCL is a great partner and we hope to take this relationship ahead & help commuters travel conveniently and book tickets on the go.”

Paytm provides multiple products & services like Card recharges, mobile-based ticketing for city buses. With the launch of the QR-code-based ticket system, the company has taken a step towards creating urban mobility solutions that are future-ready. By offering these tech-powered solutions, it plans to serve the transit needs of commuters more efficiently and seamlessly. This feature will help over 90,000 riders using KTCL Bus services every day to book QR tickets using the Paytm app and experience seamless connectivity. These tickets can also be pre-booked and come with a validity of one hour. The QR code-based ticket service is already powering the Bus Rapid Transit Service in Ahmedabad and Rajkot.

Here is how users can book your QR-based bus ticket:

Paytm QR tickets will enable commuters to book tickets without being physically present inside the bus or at the ticket counter.

Open the Paytm app and go to the Bus Ticket section.

Enter source & destination stations, the total number of passengers & make the payment to generate QR ticket

Tap the QR ticket and show it to the conductor