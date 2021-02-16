Paytm Payment Gateway empowers a million businesses to offer EMIs, cashback from top banks & brands

Mumbai: India’s leading digital financial services platform Paytm has today announced that Paytm Payment Gateway is empowering a million businesses including MSMEs, startups, small e-commerce firms, retailers across the country with EMI offers, cashback from top banks & partnered brands.

The company has already partnered with the top 15 banks including to enable merchants to provide the best cashback offers, no-cost EMI-deals, easy and affordable instalments to their customers. Paytm said that the move would help businesses attract more customers with their affordable payment options. It would also help customers manage their monthly finance better and not feel the financial strain of buying a large ticket item. The service would especially help businesses bring back customers to their establishments, present them with affordable offerings, and increase footfalls.

Saloni Malhotra, Vice President Paytm said, “It is our endeavor to innovate products & services that are aligned with our mission of empowering them with technology-led solutions. With or EMI service on Paytm Payment Gateway, we are enabling them to offer the same discounts and bank deals that large e-commerce firms, retail businesses offer. Other than that they are easily able to digitise their business operations, without any investment in technology or backend infrastructure. Our services are providing the much-needed digitization support to businesses to improve their efficiency & supporting them to join the Digital India mission.”

Paytm All-in-One Payment Gateway can be easily integrated into any website or mobile application that sells a product or service as well as a point of sale in a retail store. By integrating the services, a merchant can start accepting online payments and expanding the digital reach of their business. It ensures quick integration of the payment solutions, eliminates redirection, and enhances brand visibility with a custom user interface and logo. The service is based on anti-fraud technology to ensure secure payments. It also offers several innovative services, such as Payouts & Recurring payments, OTP less card payments, instant refunds, and pre-authorization flow that addresses the needs of both B2B and B2C companies.