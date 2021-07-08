Paytm Payment Gateway enables CRY to raise donations amounting to INR 2 Cr+ during the pandemic

Mumbai, 8th July 2021: India’s largest payment enabler for businesses, Paytm Payment Gateway has enabled CRY, Child Rights and You to raise over Rs 2 crore in donations during the ongoing pandemic. CRY is a 42-year-old organization and one of India’s most trusted NGOs in the country. Paytm Payment Gateway’s integration has helped the NGO reach a larger audience and collect donations via multiple payment methods. The donations were made collectively through QR code and Paytm’s donation tab.

Paytm Payment Gateway comes with the widest range of payment methods, like wallet, credit cards, debit cards, net banking, UPI, Paytm Postpaid and others. For CRY, Child Rights and You, the Paytm Wallet has become the most useful method for digital payments through the payment gateway integration. Additionally, the payment methods range has helped in digitizing the donation acceptance process which was highly dependent on bank cheques previously. The same-day settlement facility for NGOs ensures that they need not wait for a long time to receive donations into their bank account.

CRY, Child Rights and You works with the vision to protect the needs of children in our society and ensure equity for all. In collaboration with 102 local NGOs, CRY, Child Rights and You has already impacted the lives of 3 mn+ children in 19 Indian states. In the current pandemic situation, CRY, Child Rights and You aims at creating sustainable change in the lives of children in need. They are working on relief measures that include the distribution of dry rations and hygiene kits to keep underprivileged children and their families as the pandemic continues. With the digital payment solution backed by Paytm Payment Gateway, they are working on increasing the scope of their programs and efforts. Currently, more than 30% of the contributions CRY receives is via Paytm only.

Praveen Sharma, Senior Vice President at Paytm said, “Social welfare has always been a key part of all that we do as an organization. During the current pandemic, CRY, Child Rights and You has done a phenomenal job in helping the underprivileged get access to food and other essentials. Offering Paytm Payment Gateway to CRY, Child Rights and You is a part of our mission to help digitalize the payment system in the country.”

Talking about the much-needed payment solution, Vatsala Mamgain, Director, Resource Mobilisation at CRY said, “Given the nature of the work we do, it is critical to ensure all channels of support are open to our well-wishers, at all times. We’re extremely grateful to Paytm for enabling us to continue protecting India’s most vulnerable communities, particularly in these difficult times. Paytm is one of India’s biggest payment enablers and for us, the platform has certainly been instrumental in mobilizing funds from those who are willing to help to those who are in need and that is definitely the need of the hour.”

Besides this, the company has also announced to offer Paytm Payment Gateway services to the registered NGOs at 0% transaction fees up to Rs. 10 lakhs to help more NGOs.