Paytm Payments Gateway leads the market with these 5 features

For all online/digital companies, a trusted payment gateway is a must-have to grow their business. According to an estimate by ASSOCHAM and PWC India, digital payments are going to more than double in the country within a span of four years, increasing from $64.8 billion now to $135.2 billion by 2023. So, if you want to enjoy a lion’s share in this burgeoning market, it will be wise for you to switch to the trusted Payment Gateway services offered by Paytm. It is the only platform that provides end to end services as compared to other players available in the market.

Here are the Top-5 features of Paytm Payments Gateway:

Comprehensive Product Suite: You name it, Paytm has it. The platform offers all-encompassing solutions that virtually support every kind of integration for across-the-board businesses – Web Checkout/ Mobile Checkout/ Native or share Payment Links over SMS/ Chat. Integrate via APIs/ SDK/ Plugins . With options for both plug and play as well as deep integration, it is well suited for SME and Enteprise business alike Powerful Business Insights with ‘Paytm Dashboard’: The entire world is becoming data-driven and now is the time for you to make your business all the same. With Paytm Dashboard, you can easily monitor key business metrics, track payment conversions, and success rates – enabling you to make informed decisions that positively impact your business. It also allows you to create payment requests, disburse funds, view transactions, generate invoices, settlement reports, issue refunds, and do a lot more. Best-in-class PG performance: With 400 mn monthly transactions, Paytm PG offers an unmatched scale. Built on India’s largest tech stack it offers industry leading success rates, uptime and transaction processing capacity Superior Experience: With features such as Instant Refunds, Recurring Payments, Saved cards, etc. Paytm offers the most superior user experience. In addition, with offerings such as Easy DIY onboarding, API based Recon etc. it delivers superior merchant experience as well Multiple Funding Sources: Ensure that you are able to cater to every customer with the largest set of funding options. Paytm has over 350 million wallet users, more than 100 million saved cards, over 75 million UPI addresses, supports Tax-free allowances (Food/ Fuel/ Gift), Merchant Gift Vouchers, Loyalty points, and more.

Apart from these factors, the Paytm Payment Gateway is also more secure and comes with a PCI compliant framework. So, if you wish to step up your digital game, log on to https://business.paytm.com/payment-gateway and sign up free of any charge now!