Paytm sets aside ₹100 crore for marketing campaigns during festive season

Mumbai: India’s leading ecosystem for consumers and merchants, Paytm today announced that the company and its partners will allocate ₹100 crores for marketing activities during the festive season. These campaigns will be aligned to promote digital payments in India and educate users about Paytm UPI for money transfers, Paytm Wallet, and Paytm Postpaid (Buy Now, Pay Later) for spends, to drive financial inclusion across the country.

The company has also announced “Paytm Cashback Dhamaka”, a cashback festival starting from October 14, where users can win cashback for money transfers, online, offline payments or recharges done through the app. The idea is to bring exciting offers and drive the adoption of Paytm’s digital payment instruments to more and more users across the country. The program will be rolled out across all districts in India — from merchant partners’ stores to large retail outlets, as well as online platforms. There will be a special focus on the states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka.

During the peak festive season (October 14-November 14), every day 10 lucky winners will win ₹1 lakh each, 10,000 winners will get ₹100 cashback, while another 10,000 users will win ₹50 cashback. Closer to Diwali (November 1-3) users can win up to ₹10 lakh daily. Users also stand a chance to win an iPhone 13, tickets for the T20 World Cup, shopping vouchers from top brands like Levi’s, Leaf headphones, among many others, and many more exciting rewards.

Users can win cashback by using Paytm for their mobile, broadband DTH recharges, utility bill payments, money transfer, booking travel (flight/bus/train) tickets, paying credit card bills, booking movie tickets, FASTag payments, transactions at online and offline Kirana stores and so much more.

The offer is applicable for payments made through all the major payment options offered by the company — Paytm Wallet, Paytm UPI, Paytm Postpaid (Buy Now, Pay Later), credit cards/debit cards among others.

Paytm spokesperson said, “Our aim is to drive financial inclusion in India by empowering more and more users with digital payments. Today, users come to Paytm for payments of their utility bills, recharges, money transfers among other services and enjoy a wide variety of payment instruments from Paytm Wallet, Paytm UPI, net banking and Paytm Postpaid. The Paytm Cashback Dhamaka has been launched to celebrate the festive season with our users and offer them exciting cashback and rewards.”