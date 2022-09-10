Paytm — the payments champion of India — is the highlight of this unique Vocal for Local Ganesh Pandal

India’s leading digital payments and financial services company Paytm has become a household name with Paytm Karo becoming a verb for digital payments. The adoption of Paytm’s QR-based payment solution continues to witness a meteoric rise, adding unparalleled convenience when it comes to transactions. While the company’s pioneering payment solution is already an inseparable part of life for millions of consumers and merchants, its unique use cases continue to break the internet.

Following PM Modi’s slogan of ‘vocal for local’, a Ganesh pandal in Maharashtra has been made on the same theme. In a video tweeted by Twitter user Ravi Sangatani, Paytm’s QR Code has been prominently displayed as a part of the pandal by Shri Shiv Ganesh Mandal. The pandal has been designed as a local Kirana store with Ganeshji at the counter. Ganeshji and three mice, his Havaianas, have been dressed in khadi, and only locally made products are displayed in the Kirana store-themed pandal. Payments here are only accepted through the Made in India brand, Paytm.

https://twitter.com/RaviSangtani052/status/1567572437465964546?s=20&t=A3jbrmBlXbr1U6GmsHcENw

Pioneer of India’s QR and mobile payments, Paytm has emerged as a champion of cashless transactions in India. This video shared on the microblogging site Twitter, is from Wardha, Maharashtra, reflecting the faith that people have displayed in Paytm is all across the country!

Paytm’s mission is to bring half a billion Indians to the mainstream economy. The company is committed to driving financial inclusion in the country by making its payment services easily accessible to everyone.

Paytm has emerged as a market leader in offline payments and Soundbox, with deployment of 4.5 mn of its devices in just two months ending August 2022. The company offers the most comprehensive payment solutions to consumers and merchants and continues. Paytm’s aim is to make business operations easier for its merchant partners and ensure that its payment and financial services are easily accessible to more and more people. The company’s innovative digital payment solutions are making a large difference in the lives of small- and medium-sized businesses.