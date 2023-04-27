Paytm’s exciting summer offers on bus tickets booking — Rs 350 instant discount on group bookings

One97 Communications Limited (OCL) that owns the brand Paytm, India’s leading payments and financial services company and the pioneer of QR and mobile payments, has announced a group booking offer for bus tickets for this summer holiday travel season. The offer allows users to avail a flat ₹350 instant discount on booking two or more bus tickets on the Paytm Super App, with a minimum order value of ₹1,500.

The discount can be claimed up to three times a month and is not applicable on RTC (Road Transport Corporation) buses. The offer is aimed at encouraging users to choose Paytm for booking bus tickets for trips with friends and family during the upcoming holidays. Travelers can book tickets across top operators like SRS Travels, Chartered Bus, Orange Travels, and more on Paytm.

Users can benefit from features like Cancel Protect, Best Price Guaranteed, and Buy 1 Get 1 offer while booking bus tickets on Paytm. Under Paytm’s Best Price Guaranteed, the company assures users of the lowest price across 2,500 bus operators. If the user finds a lower price on any other Online Travel Aggregator (OTA) for the same bus, a cashback of two times the price difference up to ₹500 will be transferred into their Paytm Wallet.

Paytm users can protect themselves against cancellation charges levied by bus operators with ‘Cancel Protect’, which offers 100% instant refund with no questions asked. Customers can add Cancel Protect cover starting at a premium of ₹25 for bus tickets to claim 100% refund for trips cancelled through Paytm at least 4 hours before the scheduled departure time.