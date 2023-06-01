PayU, Visa and YES BANK launch Business Payment Solution Provider program for businesses

New Delhi, 1 June 2023: PayU, India’s leading online payments solution provider has launched Business Payment Solution Provider (BPSP) for Visa Commercial Card customers in collaboration with Visa & YES BANK as the acquiring bank.

BPSP offers several benefits including flexible commercial offerings, which reduce costs for merchants. It also helps them improve their cash flow by utilizing credit lines provided by their commercial card issuer bank. This solution allows businesses to pay their vendors digitally, by supporting them to accept commercial card payments. BPSP offers efficient & secure payment methods, automates supplier and buyer reconciliation and creates a beneficial value proposition for each stakeholder of the payment ecosystem. BPSP supports the digitization of small and medium businesses in particular, enabling them to accept digital payments easily and facilitates easy credit access.

While the BPSP solution is applicable for all eligible merchant transactions, it is especially helpful for Corporate Travel Agents. As a pilot, one of the largest airline services will use this program and will gain favorable flexible commercials while facilitating corporate bookings for corporate clients through its CTA program. This is a novel CTA program offering flexible commercial by a payment aggregator as a BPSP entity. PayU has also launched the Vendor payments platform, a solution within BPSP that helps merchants digitize payments to vendors (e.g., automated reconciliation, monitoring etc.) lowering the cost of invoice processing, which improves efficiency and enables them to handle payments outside of banking hours. Moreover, it helps control fraud and leakages, driving significant business value and growth.