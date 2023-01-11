Pazcare receives ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification of Information Security Management System

Bangalore, January 11, 2023: Employee benefits & Insurtech platform Pazcare is now ISO 27001:2013 certified. It certifies that Pazcare maintains the quality, safety and efficiency of its services and systems as per the global standards.

ISO 27001:2013 is a gold standard that specifies the requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining and continually improving an information security management system (ISMS). It shows that the company takes adequate steps to protect the data shared and adheres to compliances and guidelines as per global standards.

The certification was performed by BQC Assessment Private Limited. BQC is a leading provider of Geniune management system certification as per International Norms.

Pazcare achieved this ISO certification within a month. Earlier they were ISNP certified as per IRDAI regulations and followed the best practices in managing data in flow and at rest with encryption.