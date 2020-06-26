PC Mohan, MP encourages Bengalurians to make a #SafeMove with Bounce

Bounce ran a #SafeMove campaign near Cubbon Park Metro Station with Bangalore Central MP PC Mohan. Anil G, co-founder, Bounce took PC Mohan through the safety protocols implemented by Bounce to ensure its users can ride without a worry. Mr M. P Mohan also rode a Bounce scooter on the roads of Namma Bengaluru, as a part of the campaign, to highlight the benefits of shared mobility, especially at this time.

Each Bounce scooter is treated with an antimicrobial solution also known as Germ Shield that deeply sanitizes the surfaces, killing 99.9% germs including deadly viruses such as SARS. Once applied, the eco-friendly solution stays active for a period of 3 months and will not rub off or migrate onto the skin. Each sanitized bike will have a germ sheet placed on them which when scanned offers sanitization details of the bike.

Bangalore Central MP PC Mohan commented “In the coming months, travelling via mass rapid transport will be a challenge with social distancing being the need of the hour. There is an imminent need for contactless commuting within the city. Bounce with its dockless scooter sharing services is able to not just bridge the gap of first and last-mile connectivity but also offer a safer mobility option in these times of crisis.”

Anil G, Co-Founder and Chief of Operations, Bounce also commented, “Mobility space is undergoing an unprecedented change owing to the pandemic. With social distancing and hygiene becoming an active part of our lives, sanitization has taken priority over the rest. At Bounce, we understand the need for safe and affordable commute options which is why we have started expanding our long-term rental plans. Additionally, we are planning on expanding our EV fleet which will be taking priority, we are actively working on figuring out battery swapping to enable faster adoption.”

To give greater flexibility to its users, Bounce has offered its users two plans: Bounce – A (AtmaNirbhar) and long-term rental. The subscription-based model, Bounce – A (AtmaNirbhar) allows the users to have the option of owning the scooter after a rental period of 12/24 months. While the long-term rental modal allows users to keep the scooters for a longer duration, giving them the convenience of owning a scooter without the associated costs and maintenance hassles.

Bounce is also working towards promoting micro-entrepreneurship through partnerships with kirana stores. This allows kirana store owners to invest in scooters and rent them on Bounce platform allowing them to supplement their income. Additionally, they will also be providing a parking facility for Bounce scooters, enabling the users to get easy access to the bikes.

