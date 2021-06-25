PCIL India to Be Held At Jio World Centre, Mumbai On December 9-11, 2021

June 25, 2021, Mumbai: Personal Care Ingredients & Lab (PCIL) co-located with Cosmoprof India – An event dedicated to raw materials, ingredients, and lab equipments for the beauty industry, has been postponed and will take place at a new location.

The show will now take place through the 9th – 11th of December 2021, at Jio World Centre in Mumbai: a highly appreciated hub for conferences, festivals, and concerts, located in a curated ambience. The centre is a synergy of modern architecture and nature coupled with top-level services. Cosmoprof India will be the first beauty trade show held in the hub, welcoming attendees in a safe and stimulating space.

Organizers of the event, BolognaFiere and Informa Markets, jointly decided to reschedule the first edition of PCIL India, prioritizing the safety and health of stakeholders and exhibitors.

“We are monitoring constantly the evolution of covid19 in India, and in accordance with local regulations we decided to postpone Cosmoprof India to December 2021. The exhibition will be the first occasion for brands, buyers, retailers, and wholesalers to meet again after a long time of travel restrictions and social distancing, and to discover how the domestic industry is reacting to new digital tools, revised distribution channels, and new consumers habits, – said Mr. Gianpiero Calzolari, President of BolognaFiere.

Speaking on the postponement of the 1st edition of PCIL India, Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India said, “The COVID-19 situation has presented a constantly challenging environment for exhibitions organisers and the beauty and cosmetic industry across the globe. Rescheduling the show to the end of the year at JIO World Centre, an optimal venue, will allow enough time for normality and confidence to return to the marketplace. It will enable us to offer efficient, impressive, and state-of-the-art solutions for our stakeholder’s evolving requirements. Over the coming months, the increased availability of vaccines will also relax travel restrictions and provide better and safe conditions for exhibitors and visitors to participate. We look forward to offering an outstanding experience and business that our stakeholders have always expected from the much reputed and celebrated PCIL India.”