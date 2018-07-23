Pearson India achieves 1 million fans on Facebook

Pearson India, world’s leading learning company, today announced that it has added over one million fans on Facebook. The achievement, which makes Pearson India the first learning company to reach the milestone, is a testament to company’s continuous endeavours undertaken for its patrons to build a stronger bond with them. Over the last few years Pearson India has been drawing on the power of digital to reach out to learners and enable learning through original activities like daily trivia focussed at sharpening the brain. Simultaneously, the company has continued providing regular updates on new books, titles and products on its digital platform. To create a more personalised connect, Pearson India carries out regular engagements on Facebook like brainteasers, motivating infographics and images, live-stream of important events and product launches.

Recently, Pearson India has successfully used Facebook Live to maximise reach of all Pearson India events held in the year and grow its FB community. Facebook Live has opened a whole new avenue for Pearson India to interact with customers and provided community members with a pass to all the exclusive events. This approach enabled Pearson India to attain a competitive advantage in social media.

Achieving one million fans on Facebook is no mean feat. It reflects the trust people have in Pearson India’s legacy and its efforts to alleviate the education system by improving accessibility and reducing cost through digital transformation.