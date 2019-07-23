Pearson India launches a new book titled “Consumer Behaviour – A Digital Native”

Pearson India, the digital learning company, today launched a new book titled ‘Consumer Behaviour – A Digital Native’ focusing on the increasing digitization of consumer behaviour. Authored by world-renowned writers – Jagdish Sheth (Prof. Charles H. Kellstadt Professor of Business, Goizueta Business School, Emory University), Varsha Jain, (Prof. Integrated Marketing Communications, MICA) and Prof. Don Schultz, (Prof. (Emeritus-in-Service), Integrated Marketing Communications, Medill School of Journalism, Northwestern University).

The book captures the essence of digital native’s perspective and successfully integrates various components of marketing communication. Demystifying the fast-changing world of consumption, the book is an ambitious endeavour to offer a distinctive perspective integrating brand advertising in digital markets with consumer behaviour. Backed by interesting case studies, theoretical insights and real-life practice from some of the world’s foremost experts in marketing, the book is a must-read for MBA students and professionals to learn about the behaviour of digital natives. Priced at Rs. 649 the book is available at all leading ecommerce portals.

Commenting on the launch, Vikas Singh, Managing Director, Pearson India said, “We are extremely honoured to collaborate with world-renowned authors such as Prof Sheth, Prof Jain and Prof Schultz to develop a book that gives modern treatment to consumer behaviour and brand advertising. The book is customized for the Indian market to understand the changing environment of digital consumers. We are confident that the cohesive content, insights and analysis will provide the readers with acumen to develop effective strategies for the Indian market.”

The digital era has and will continue to change social trends, which in turn directly affects consumer behaviour and demands. Discussing the same, a panel discussion on

‘Changing Consumer Behavior in Digital Era’ was also organised on the side-lines of the book launch. The panel discussion was attended by esteemed personalities including Mr. Santosh Desai, MD & CEO, Future Brands; Mr. Krish Iyer, President & CEO, Walmart India; Prof. Jagdish Sheth; Prof. Varsha Jain, Prof. Don Schultz and Mr. Vikas Singh, MD, Pearson India.