Pearson India and NUS Business School launch executive business program

Partnering for the first time, the Indian arm of Pearson, the world’s learning company and the National University of Singapore (NUS) Business School today announced the launch of the Emerging Leaders Management Acceleration Program (ELMAP), a blended executive program for young business professionals in India.

Commencing on 14 October 2017, this unique business management program brings together business skills and superior content from NUS to offer in-depth understanding of various functional areas of Management and Leadership. With an approach focused on the program aims to better equip business leaders of the future with desired skills to drive results and execute business strategy effectively.

Working professionals with 2 to 10 years of work experience, who are keen to work in cross-functional teams or need to coordinate with multiple business functions, would benefit most from the six-month part-time weekend course.

Varun Dhamija, Director, Pearson Professional Programs, said, “We are delighted to partner with NUS Business School to offer a cutting-edge program to help executives sharpen analytical skills, gain a better awareness and develop an informed perspective on ways to accomplish individual leadership objectives. With this specially customized program curated for India, we aim to develop the tools needed for emerging leaders to diagnose and solve business problems, effectively lead individuals, groups, and organizations, and ultimately rise to the next level in their enterprises.”

The program will equip participants with the fundamental concepts of leadership, business strategy, marketing and sales management, big data, service operations, supply chain management, business innovation and finance analytics. Additionally, the program will include four to six webinars with industry leaders. Candidates will be awarded certificate from NUS Business School upon successful completion of the program.

Dr Vishal Narayan, Program Director, NUS Business School said, “In an increasingly competitive business landscape, skilled professionals progressing into leadership roles often require a range of different skill sets. These professionals need to be able to offer broad cross-functional perspectives and adopt a holistic approach to problem-solving. With the flexibility of the online webinar-styled course, our classes not only address need-based learning to build core competencies, we also connect professionals with outstanding academics and industry leaders at the convenience and comfort of one’s schedule.”

The direct-to-desktop ‘live-online’ classroom sessions with NUS Business School faculty members will provide flexibility to participants to learn from anywhere.

Admissions to the program are open and the last date to submit the completed application form and other relevant documents are 6 October 2017. Interested applicants can find details of the program at http://pearson-professional.com/career-programs/nus/