Pearson India partners with The Akshaya Patra Foundation to donate over 1 lakh bags

New Delhi, 14th January 2020: Pearson India, the leading digital learning company, recently partnered with The Akshaya Patra Foundation to donate around 1 Lakh bags and pencil boxes for the under privileged children in four cities in India. The purpose of the initiative is to make basic educational amenities accessible for children and help them pave a bright future for themselves.

Commenting on this, Ramesh Subbarao, Head – Portfolio – Pearson South Asia, said, “Since Young Children and Education are the backbone of our economy, it is disheartening to see how many under privileged children today, don’t have the access to basic educational amenities such as school bags and pencil boxes. Through our association with The Akshaya Patra Foundation, we hope that this small contribution from our side brings a smile on these children’s faces, helps them in their journey towards learning & realize their dreams of a better future.”

Mr. Sundeep Talwar, Chief Marketing Officer, The Akshaya Patra Foundation, said, “We are immensely grateful to Pearson India for supporting beneficiary children in Vrindavan(Mathura), Lucknow and Jaipur by donating bags and pencil boxes for them. Such collaborations inspire and encourage us in our endeavour and enable us to go beyond mid-day meals to support the dreams and aspirations of children. It is heartening to see faces of children lit up with a smile when they receive such wonderful gifts.”

Pearson believes that quality education is the key to shaping a better tomorrow. It can create better lives for individuals, ensure greater equality within society, and a more prosperous, sustainable world. Through its 2020 Sustainability Plan, products and services, Pearson is working towards shaping a better tomorrow. The three focus areas – reach more learners, shape the future of learning, and be a trusted partner – drive their commitment towards integrating social and environmental issues into every aspect of their work. The collaboration with The Akshaya Patra Foundation is a consequence of Pearson’s commitment to provide thousands of children with a brighter and promising future and create a better learning environment.