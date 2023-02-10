PedalStart Announces the Launch of Agcuabtor, an Initiative for Agri-Tech Start-Ups

Gurugram, 10th February 2023: PedalStart, a Gurugram-based startup, a hybrid model of incubators and accelerators, is launching Agcuabtor, the latest initiative for Agri-Tech-based start-ups. This program is a cohort designed specifically for Agri-Tech domain startups from around the globe to bring them under one platform. The cohort will support start-ups and help them grow and develop in the ecosystem.

Agcubator will provide selected startups with access to mentorship from prominent experts from the domain. The cohort brings together some of the brightest minds in agriculture and technology to drive innovation and growth in the sector.

Nitin Jain, Co-Founder & CEO of Of’Business, Sanjay Sacheti, Country Head- India of Olam Agri, Varun Khurana, Founder & CEO of Otipy, Vamsi Udayagiri, Founder & CEO of Hesa and others are on boarded as mentors who will bestow the startups with their experiences and support. Agritech Expert & Angel Investor, Ramakrishnan M would be joining the cohort as Programme Lead and put in his valuable insights in this 6 week’s cohort.

Manas Pal, Co-Founder, PedalStart, said“After the success of our previous cohort, Zero-to-One, which was a cohort structured for early-stage startups from different domains, and now we are ready to launch another cohort, Agcubator, a platform to support Agri-tech startups industry. The cohort will be a platform for startups to revolutionize their journey in the shadow of domain experts. We are looking forward to onboarding startups from the domain to seed and accelerating their journey.

Twenty startups will embark on a 6-week journey with Agcubator after undergoing a thorough 3-stage screening process. The process begins with registering on the waiting list, followed by a review of the application, and finally, a connection with the analysts for onboarding.

The cohort will be a great opportunity for entrepreneurs to network with industry experts, investors, and other startups across the globe which will be a potential source for partnerships and collaborations.

The cohort is open to taking applications from different sectors of Agri-tech like Agbiotech, Precision Agriculture / Farm Management Software, AgRobotics / Hardware Solutions / Farm Infrastructure / Farm Mechanization / Farm Automation, Food quality / Safety / Traceability, Processing, Logistics & Warehousing, Animal Related, Agrifintech, and few others.

To know more about the cohort, tap on the link below-

https://cohort.pedalstart.com/agcubator/